Perry P. Lieuallen, 74
Mr. Perry Lieuallen of Port Washington passed away unexpectedly in the morning hours of Friday, April 15, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. He was 74 years old.
Perry was born in Riverton, WY, on October 7, 1947, son of Craig Lieuallen and Pauline Penovich Lieuallen. He grew up in Riverton, and became a star athlete at Riverton High School, where he was all-state in four sports: football, basketball, boxing, and track, and also carried a 4.0 GPA. He graduated from Riverton in 1966 and earned a football scholarship to the University of Utah. Upon earning his bachelor’s degree from Utah, he was drafted by the Washington Redskins, but chose to attend law school at the University of Utah instead, graduating in 1972. Perry moved to Wisconsin in 1973 and began to practice law.
Perry is survived by his wife, Darcy McManus, of Port Washington; his two daughters, Wren (Wayne) Dilworth of Seguin, TX, and Terra Lieuallen of Appleton; three stepsons: Matt (Suzy) McManus of Cedarburg, Brad McManus of Pewaukee, and Dan McManus of Grafton. He is further survived by four grandchildren: Calder, Cameron, Brychan, and Aidan; three step-grandchildren, other relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.
