Peter A. Hume, 83
Peter Ames Hume was born to Eternal life on March 15th at the age of 83.
Proceeded in death by his beloved wife of thirty years, Kathleen Buntrock Hume. Peter is survived and was the Devoted Stepfather to Jeff (Jill), Chris (Clare), Mark (Mary), and Dan (Christine) Buntrock.
Further survived by his Beloved Grandchildren John, Kelli (Shane) Meara and Katie (Ellis) Poling, Evan (Erin Chu) and Laine Buntrock, Tom and Tamara (Adam) Haag, and Sarah (Nick) Custer and Leah Buntrock.
Great-Grandchildren Kennedy and Addison Haig.
He is survived by his loving sister, Julie Hume Ross and her family. He was proceeded in death by his parents, John and Virginia Hume and his brother Eric Hume.
Peter was born on April 16th, 1939 and grew up in Whitefish Bay leading an idyllic fifties and sixties childhood and youth of tree houses, open fields and freedom. Peter worked hard throughout his life with a great sense of humor and kindness to all. He was a member of The Thiensville Lion's Club, enjoyed their summer home in Minocqua, played golf, loved to read and watch sports especially The Green Bay Packers.
People gravitated to him due to his genuine love of life, thoughtfulness, listening and caring for others. Lucky Peter when he met and married Kathy to whom he was devoted. Her family embraced him and became His family. Jeff, Chris, Mark and Dan could not have been better sons to Peter. In these last years they were there for Peter at every turn.
Many thanks to Lasata Retirement Community and their devoted caregivers, especially to Lasata employee Christine Buntrock.
A Service in Peter's memory will be held at 4:00 p.m. - a visitation at 2:00 p.m. - Saturday, April 22nd at The Schramka Funeral Home 423 N Main St, Thiensville, WI. Donations can be made to Thiensville-Mequon Lions Club, P.O. Box 131, Thiensville, WI 53092.