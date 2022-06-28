Peter J. Didier, 76
Mr. Peter Didier, of the Town of Port Washington, passed away in Brussels, Belgium, unexpectedly on Sunday, June 19, 2022, while traveling to Luxembourg with his wife Pat. He was 76 years old.
Pete was born in Port Washington on March 5, 1946, son of Nick and Betty (nee Heintskill) Didier. Pete grew up on the family farm and attended school at St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School and later Port Washington High School, where he graduated with the class of 1964. After high school, Pete attended the University of Notre Dame and finished his degree at the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater, where he met his wife of 53 years, Patricia Smith Howard. On July 26, 1969, the couple married at St. Robert’s Catholic Church in Shorewood.
Pete was a very prominent Ozaukee County Realtor. He started working with his father at Nick Didier Realty, later Didier Realty, and then opened the RE/MAX United offices in Port Washington, Cedarburg and West Bend. Pete’s real estate career also included many area developments. Pete also founded Didier Appraisals, which he operated for over 40 years.
After the death of his father in 1975, Pete took over the family farm, real estate and auctioneering business. Pete was a licensed auctioneer, and often donated his services to local nonprofits for charity events.
Pete was a life-long member of St. John XXIII Parish (St. Peter of Alcantara Parish), a member, past president and Paul Harris Fellow of the Port Washington Saukville Rotary Club, a member and two-time past president of the Ozaukee County Realtors Association, a member of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, where he served on the board of directors, a Sterling Member of the Realtors Political Action Committee (RPAC), a former leader in the Knellsville 4H Club, and a former member of the Port Washington Jaycees.
In his free time, Pete was an active aviation enthusiast and built his own private runway on his property in 1977. He and Pat loved spending time with many friends and family at their winter home in Naples, FL. Peter was lover of dogs, especially Labs, and had many over the years, all named Snoopy (currently Snoopy VI). He also enjoyed shooting sporting clays and loved working on his farm with all his toys, including his bobcat, firetruck, bulldozer, and his tractor.
He was an extremely fun Grandpa who provided an abundance of incredible experiences along with hilarious quotations that his grandchildren are certain to pass on for generations. While he had all sons, he was also a wonderful father to his daughters-in-law, who loved him dearly.
Pete is survived by his wife Pat, his three sons: Tom (Lora) Didier, Mike (Ali) Didier, and Dave (Melissa) Didier. He was a loving grandpa/Pop/Papa to his eight grandchildren: Owen, Georgia, Luke, Brynn, Cash, Ruby, Fiona and Clementine. Pete is further survived by his brother Nick (Sandee) Didier, his sisters and brothers-in-law: Connie (the late Bill) Didier, Len Touney, Maury (Nila) Howard, Jackie Shanti, and Scott (Maureen) Howard, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends.
He is preceded in death by his son Joe, his parents Nick and Betty, his brother Bill, and sister-in-law Carolyn Touney.
Visitation for Peter will take place on Thursday, June 30th from 3:00 to 5:45 PM at St. John XXIII Parish - St. Peter of Alcantara Church, 1800 N. Wisconsin St. Port Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated after the visitation on Thursday at 6:00 PM. Father Pat Wendt will preside over the Mass. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Port Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Ozaukee Scholastic Shooting Sports (c/o Chris Sauer, Treasurer, 541 Woodridge Dr., Grafton, WI 53024), or St. John XXIII Catholic School. Real estate friends are encouraged to give to RPAC.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington, is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.