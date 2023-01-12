Peter J. Schmitz, 66
Peter J. Schmitz of New Berlin passed away at home after a short battle with cancer, with his wife and son at his side on Saturday, January 7, 2023, a the age of 66. Peter was born on June 16, 1956, to Henry and Carol Schmitz in Port Washington living in Decada, until the age of six and then the family moved to Grafton. Peter graduated from Grafton High School in 1974 and UW-Whitewater in 1978 with a degree in Business and Economics. He worked his whole career in the banking industry as a portfolio manager for M & I and then BMO, retiring in 2019. After retirement he spent as much time as possible on the golf course - and whenever it worked out, with his favorite golf partner, his son, Eric.
Peter is survived by his wife and best friend, Sharon; son, Eric; mother, Carol Schmitz; Sisters: Nancy (Eugene) Chin and Lori (Rick) Rathke; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Pete will always be remembered for his intelligence, quick wit, superior card playing skills and never ending love for his family and friends. He will always be loved and never forgotten!
Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 1619 Washington St. Grafton. Private inurnment St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m.-3:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin State Golf Association Foundation or the charity of your choice.
Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory, Cedarburg, is serving the family. To send online condolences to the family of Peter, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.