Phillip J. Schmidt, 79
Phillip J. Schmidt, 79, of Cedarburg passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. He was Born in 1942 to Joseph and Margaret Schmidt of Port Washington.
Following graduation from Port Washington High School, Phillip went on to earn a Master of Science degree in Meteorology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Phillip initially started his career working for International Business Machines in New York. He then joined Robert W. Baird as a broker, and later served as research director and portfolio manager with Baird Investment Management Services. Phillip then went on to found PJS Investment Management, which just celebrated its 40th anniversary.
Phillip was a brilliant, unique, and generous individual who divided his time between Cedarburg and Door County. He appreciated Wisconsin’s many artistic and creative outlets. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time outside, reading, writing, metaphysical study, Reiki practice and walking his faithful companion, Rusty, his beloved sheltie.
He was loving dad of Julie Schmidt, Karl (Polly) Schmidt and Joe Schmidt; proud grandpa of Sean Cross, Sydney Raymond, Joseph and April Schmidt; dear uncle of Patrick Sommerfield. He was beloved brother of John (Yvonne) Schmidt, Paul (Verna) Schmidt, Mary (Brian) Cassidy, Peter (Christine Ansler) Schmidt, Marge (Bob Dowd) Schmidt, Liz (Carmine Campione) Goulard and Anne (Nate Hall) Smith. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Phillip was preceded in death by his beloved partner of his golden years, Roberta, and his parents, Joseph and Margaret.
A memorial visitation and service will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.
Shimon Funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family. For more information, visit shimonfuneralhome.com.