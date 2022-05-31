Phyllis Norden, 95
Longtime Cedarburg resident Phyllis Norden died May 24, 2022, just shy of her 96th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Carroll Norden, who passed away June 10, 2003. Phyllis is survived by her four children, Dennis Norden of Orlando, FL, Christopher Norden of Cedarburg, Jennifer Norden of Cedarburg, and Martin Norden of Mesa, AZ; six grandchildren, Nicholas Norden, Patrick Norden, John Mollan, Leah Schlageter, Madeline Schlageter and Olivia Schlageter; and two great-grandchildren, Madison Norden and Jackson Norden.
Phyllis and family were residents of Cedarburg for more than 50 years. She devoted her life to her family and community as a musician and music instructor. For many years she played the French horn in the Cedarburg Civic Band and the Lakeshore Symphonic Band. She was a member of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church and played the organ for Sunday Mass and also was the choir director for many years. In addition, she taught hundreds of young students to play the piano and organ.
Phyllis was born Phyllis Catherine Gibson in Detroit, MI, August 4, 1926. She earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Detroit and went on to earn Master’s Degrees at the University of Michigan and Cardinal Stritch College.
Phyllis and Carroll Norden and family lived in Lafayette, LA, from 1956 to 1963. They moved to Wisconsin in 1963 and to Cedarburg in 1964.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, with visitation at the church on Friday from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until 12:45 p,m. Graveside services will follow at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery on Pioneer Road, Cedarburg. A reception for guests will be held immediately afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church or the Ozaukee Humane Society appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerufuneralhome.com.