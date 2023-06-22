Prisca Wilavene Luecht
Prisca Wilavene Luecht came joyfully into the world on April 29th, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to parents Keith and Lindsay, and siblings Judah, Simeon, Asaph, and Marguerite. She departed unexpectedly at home on June 15, 2023.
Prisca Wilavene was a joy to everyone who encountered her. She was healthy, beautiful, and sweet. She had deep and beautiful eyes and had just started smiling. Her siblings adored her and enjoyed holding her and picking out her outfits and admiring her. Her mom enjoyed nursing her while reading, wearing her in the baby carrier, and taking her to her brother’s baseball games. Her dad enjoyed her snuggles and smiles and her naps on his shoulder, and assisting in catching her at her birth.
We hold to the precious truth that Prisca is “away from the body and at home with the Lord.” (2 Corinthians 5:8) And it is there that she is able to look into the face of Jesus and say, “You formed my inmost being; You knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Marvelous are Your works, and I know this very well. My frame was not hidden from You when I was made in secret, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body; all my days were written in Your book and ordained for me before one of them came to be. How precious to me are Your thoughts, O God, how vast is their sum!” (Psalm 139:13-17)
Prisca was loved by her parents Keith and Lindsay (Hess) Luecht and siblings Judah, Simeon, Asaph, and Marguerite of Grafton, Wisconsin; grandparents Steve and Phyllis (Doll) Hess of Bushnell, Illinois, and Dale and Ronni (Lovelace) Luecht, of St. Charles, Illinois; aunts and uncles Marcus and Shanna (Bruer) Hess of Bushnell, Illinois; Joel and Stephani (Hess) Steele of St. Louis, Missouri; Alison Hess of Asheville, North Carolina; Corey and Roberta (Jachim) Luecht of Schaumburg, Illinois; Kevin and April (Stepp) Luecht of Ackworth, Georgia; and Shaun and Kristen (Luecht) Peters of Batavia, Illinois; sixteen first cousins and a precious community of amazing family friends.
Prisca was named after the biblical character in the book of Acts and letters of Paul who, with her husband Aquila, hosted a church in their home, co-labored with Paul, and powerfully ministered the gospel in the early church. Her middle name honors three of her great-grandmothers: Wilma (who passed away while Prisca was in the womb), Virginia, and Winifred.
A visitation and service will be held at Alliance Bible Church (13939 N Cedarburg Rd, Mequon, WI) on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Pease see www.muellerfuneralhome.com for service information. Memorials can be made to BibleProject (BibleProject.com/give) which has beautifully and biblically expanded our family’s vision of Heaven, or Marketplace Ministries (joinmm.com/) to honor the legacy of Prisca’s biblical namesake.