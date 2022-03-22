Ralph C. Hansen, 71
Ralph C. Hansen passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, March 17, 2022. He was 71 years old. Ralph was born in Port Washington on December 31, 1950, to parents Lester and Gladys (Suemnicht) Hansen.
Ralph was a dedicated employee at North Star Aluminum Molds for approximately 40 years prior to his retirement. He also worked at the Grafton Foundry and Witte Farm. Ralph was addicted to his black coffee and donating generously to various local food pantries. He loved landscaping, gardening and flowers. He also enjoyed gambling, slot machines, and sheepshead. Above all he was a man who took pride in caring for those around him.
Ralph is survived by his children Tamara (James Sr.) Champeau, Ralph R. (Becky) Hansen, Bill (Katie) Hansen, Steven (Misty) Hansen, Robert (September) Andersen, Eric (Tracie) Andersen, and Connie (Steve) Richgruber; grandchildren Jimmy Jr., Timmy, Sammy, Sandy, Cedric, Matt, Mike, Kali, Kensi, Brandin, Sarah, Sidney, Dustin, Cayden, November, and Jonah; great-grandchildren Maddie, Jamison, Caedin, Nevaeh, and Dewey; brother Lee (Julie) Hansen; sisters Hope (Jim) Wolf, Jane (Brian) Gresch, and Trudy Hansen. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Sandra Witte, and second wife, Linda Anderson; and brother, Joseph Hansen.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Eernisse Funeral Home, 171 N. Royal Ave., Belgium, WI 53004. Family will receive visitors from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated and will be donated in Ralph’s name to local food pantries.
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.