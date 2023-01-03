Ralph Clarence King, 100
Ralph Clarence King was born to eternal life December 21, 2022, at the age of 100. Ralph is survived by his sister-in-law Betty Jean Kling and his nieces and nephews Linda (Greg) Gruber, John Kusko, Mike (Debbie) Kusko, Skip (Geri) Kusko, Larry Kusko, and Judy (Todd) Owens.
Ralph now joins his beloved wife, Annie, in heaven where he will be again enjoying rides in their “Jalopies,” playing canasta, dancing polka and inventing some new gadgets.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 7, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church Freistadt, 10729 W. Freistadt Road, Mequon, with a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
The Schramka Funeral Home is serving the family. For online condolences please visit http://www.schramkafuneralhome.com.