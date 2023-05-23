Raymond D. Ziegelbauer, 63
Mr. Raymond “Ray” Ziegelbauer, of Cedarburg, passed away unexpectedly in the morning hours of Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton from complications of diabetes and kidney failure. He was 63 years old.
Ray was the 8th child born to Raymond and Florence (Schaefer) Ziegelbauer. When he was three years old the family moved to Mequon, where Ray attended local grade school and graduated from Homestead High School with the class of 1978.
He married Ingrid Samann on August 27, 1998, in Port Washington, WI. They purchased the family home in Mequon and resided there until Ray’s health began to deteriorate. They moved to Cedarburg at the time to be closer to his kidney dialysis treatment.
Ray worked at Kohl’s Grocery Store in Mequon as a stocker and later became an insurance agent for Farmers Insurance (Ziegelbauer Insurance) in Mequon. He shared his office with his brothers Dick and Bob.
The most important thing in Ray’s life was his family. He was a wonderful father, a quiet, kind and gentle soul. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, spending time outdoors, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
Ray is survived by his wife Ingrid and his two daughters Nicole and Maria Ziegelbauer. He is further survived by his siblings: Roger (Sara) Ziegelbauer, Kathy (Glenn) Wille, Betty (Frank) Jimenez, Sue (the late Randy) Richards, Dick (Kathy) Ziegelbauer, and Bob (Jill) Ziegelbauer, his brothers-in-law David Held and Gordie Wierman, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ron, two sisters Mary Jacobson and Judy Held, his in-laws Bruno and Marianne Samann, and his brother-in-law Michael Samann.
Visitation for Ray will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 4-7 PM at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Kidney Fund (www.kidneyfund.org)
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefunerlhome.com.