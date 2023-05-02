Rebecca A. Gall, 79
Rebecca A. Gall, 79, Tomahawk, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 28th and now joins her husband Don, her parents, brother Allan, three stepchildren; Sue, Kevin & Liz with son-in-law Bob, along with other loved ones, leaving her family with a lifetime of joyful memories.
Becky was born in Dawson, MN and grew up in Benson MN (Class of ‘61) with loving parents Oscar and Alyce (Lee) Helgeson. Becky spent her early career in Minneapolis MN and met Don there when he was traveling for business. At the age of 23 she became stepmother to a family of 9 children and moved to Cedarburg WI. Don and Becky wanted to leave the “fast paced” life in Cedarburg and found Tomahawk as their forever home. Having 23 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, Becky was counted on to remind you just how old you are each year and did not let you miss anniversary dates. She was an avid GB Packer fan, (naming her beloved canine companion “Packer”) and watched the draft in the hours preceding her passing. Becky loved animals and had volunteered at the Tomahawk dog park.
Becky is survived by stepchildren: Kathy (Paul) Wanat, Tim (Jackie) Gall, Rick Gall, Cindy (Art) Taylor, Lori (Rich) Scheuermann and Don (Rada) Gall.
Becky is further survived by two bonded sisters Sharyl Helgeson and Laur’ae (Jerry) Butler, and their families. She will also be missed by extended family and friends including Curt, Jason, Ruby and Mark.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday May 6th at 12 noon for a graveside burial at Greenwood Cemetery on Hagar Road in Tomahawk. Please join us for lunch immediately following at 607 N Fourth St., Tomahawk.
Krueger Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. You may view the obituary and share online condolences at kruegerfamilyfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials to your favorite animal charity would be a great remembrance of Becky.