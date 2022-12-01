Rebecca S. White Bohlmann, 55
October 5, 1967 - November 20, 2022
Becky Bohlmann passed away at Banner Gateway Hospital in Mesa, Arizona on November 20, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Her beloved husband Fred was at her side.
Becky was born on October 5, 1967 in Port Washington, WI to Lloyd and Juanita White of Grafton. She graduated from Grafton High School in 1985. She fulfilled her dream of becoming a registered nurse after graduating with high honors from Moraine Park Technical College. While working as a travel nurse, she fell in love with Arizona and later moved there permanently with her husband Fred. Becky was an avid bowler and was happy to achieve her dream of competing in the National Bowling Tournament last year. Becky had the biggest heart and had a special ability to make friends everywhere she went.
Becky is survived by the love of her life, husband Fred Bohlmann of Mesa, Arizona, her sisters Valarie (Gary) Dowe of Crivitz, Wanda (Jim) McGraw of Grafton, Debie (Dave) Riebe of Grafton, Tammy Buol of Cudahy, and her brother Michael White of Grafton. Further survived by her much loved nieces and nephews: Gregory Parchim Lemke, Steven Parchim, Kelly Huchthausen, Sheila Williams, Jacklyn McGraw, Julie Thomas, Courtney Sniegowski, Allison Meunier, Tyler, Travis, and Troy White, 12 great nieces and nephews and many, many friends.
The family extends a special thank you to sister-in-law, Janel Villenauve and dear friend and colleague, Linda Pepping.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Juanita White, brother Gregory, and sister Sherri.
Per Becky’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. A private gathering will be held at a later date.
Angels Cremation & Burial of Mesa, Arizona assisted the family.