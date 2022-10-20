Regina “Gina” Beate Rohde Larson, 92
Regina “Gina” Beate Rohde Larson, 92 years old, transitioned from her body to eternal spirit on October 15, 2022. Preceded in death by her parents Felix and Dora Rohde, her brother Friedemann Rohde and her husband Raymond Larson. Survived by her five children, Sabine Larson, Stephan Larson, Timothy Larson, Mira Larson Swartwout and Andrea Larson, her sister Giesela Wolff, brother Peter Rohde, nieces Tarsia, and Miriam, nephews Peter, Matthias, and Christian, Son in-law Tom Swartwout and daughter in-laws Tracey Daley Larson and Diane Larson. And eight grandchildren Lucius “Luke”, Matthew, Caroline, Sarah, Helena, Aiden, Willow, and Zoe.
Born in the heart of Europe in 1930 Regina endured a world war as a child and later met her husband Ray an American Merchant Marine along the North Sea in Germany where they married and moved to Milwaukee, WI. Regina worked as a Physical Therapist and then dedicated her life to her family and raising her children. She was a 50+year member of the Self-realization Church and Meditation center in Milwaukee, WI. Regina was an avid gardener, hiker, and yogi. She loved to work in her garden, be outdoors and enjoy nature, from beautiful sunrises to daily walks through the woods. When she wasn’t outdoors, she could be found at the church preparing flower arrangements for each service and practicing meditation. Regina loved to spread positive energy to everyone she met and would routinely stop and talk with anyone she encountered. Her loving spirit quickly turned many strangers into longtime friends leaving them smiling and laughing.
Our family gives special thanks to Michelle Monroe, Britani Weidman, Jill, Marwil and the entire team from the Aurora at home hospice for their love and compassionate care.
A service and life celebration will be held on Sunday, October 23rd at 10:30am at the Self-realization Church and Meditation center, 2418 W. Mangold St, Milwaukee, WI. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.