Rev. Edward J. Wawrzyniakowski, ‘Fr. Ed,’ 92
Rev. Edward J. Wawrzyniakowski, 'Fr. Ed,' was born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the age of 92. Beloved son of the late Edward and Josephine (nee Chmielewski) Wawrzyniakowski. Loving brother of James (Carol) Wawrzyniakowski. Dear Uncle of Lisa (Wesley) Kolpack, James Jr. (Sue) Wawrzyniakowski and Michael (Chelsea) Wawrzyniakowski. Best friend of Suzanne Brandley. Further is survived by great nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many friends.
Born to Life on July 28, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Father began his priestly formation at St. Francis Minor Seminary in St. Francis from 1949 - 1951 and St. Francis Major Seminary in St. Francis from 1951-1957. Father was ordained to the priesthood by Most Reverend Albert G. Meyer on May 25, 1957, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee.
Father Ed was first assigned to Holy Family Parish in Cudahy on June 21, 1957, as Assistant. On June 20, 1958, he was appointed to Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish in Milwaukee as Assistant. He was assigned as Assistant on September 24, 1959, at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Milwaukee. On February 4, 1975, Father was appointed Pastor at St. Francis Borgia Parish in Cedarburg, where he retired from active ministry. He continued his ministry helping in various parishes and a convent.
A concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial for Father Ed will be celebrated at 11:30 AM on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Road in Cedarburg. Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki, Presider. Interment to follow at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery. Priest friends and former colleagues are invited to concelebrate; please bring an Alb and white Stole.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday AT THE CHURCH from 4-7:00 PM and Thursday from 10:30-11:15 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Francis Borgia Catholic School appreciated.
Online condolences can be forwarded to www.eernissefuneralhome.com. The Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg, Michael Schramka Associate is assisting the family.