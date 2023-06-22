Rexford A. Meinert, 80
Rexford (Rex) A. Meinert of Cedarburg passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on June 18, 2023.
Rex was born in Cedarburg on February 24, 1943, to Merle and Dorothy (nee Polzin) Meinert. He was baptized, confirmed, and raised in the Christian faith. Rex graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1960 and was united in marriage to the love of his life, Nancy, on November 4, 1961, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. For the next 61 years, with Nancy by his side, they created an extraordinary life. He started Mid-land Tree Services and in 1972 they purchased Meinert’s Country Inn where they had the time of their life with friends they’ll never forget. Their next endeavor was Re-Nu-It Sandblasting and Meinert’s Greenhouse where they raised flowers and their family. Rex always worked hard but played harder and taught his family to do the same. His need for speed put him on the snowmobile track racing Mercury snowmobiles sponsored by Tri-Par Racing in 1975-76 and for Miller Power Equipment on Ski-Doos from 1977-79. Alongside his good friend, Jimmy Pipkorn, they were the founding fathers of the Ozaukee County demolition derby where he became known as the “Duke of Demos”. Rex made this a family activity that had himself, his sons, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren crashing cars for 40 years. In 1977 he started his greatest passion of chasing bears with his Plott hounds. He became a respected member and breeder of the Plotts within the NPHA and APA associations. Each year he looked forward to travelling to The Meinert Mansion with his Cedar Creek Plotts, family, and friends. He helped countless people achieve the dream of harvesting a black bear. Throughout his entire life you could find him arriving in style in his Ford truck and creating friendships that lasted a lifetime. You could always count on a witty response from Rex which he followed up with his contagious smile. He was a proud Grandpa that was a fixture at countless sporting events, 4-H shows, and school events.
His legacy with live on through his family.
Rex is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Nancy, and will be deeply missed by his sons Curt (Debbie) and Christopher (Sara). He was the beloved Grandpa of Annette (Robby), Adam (Lucy), Andrea, Haley, Melanie and Kelsey; and Great-grandchildren Jasmin, Audrey and Merle.
Rex is further survived by his sisters Jean Haas, Betty Spaltner, Tootie (Wally) Woltersdorf; in-laws Rev. Harvey (Gloria) Jaeger and Betty (Richard) Grunwald, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends that have become family over the years.
Rex was proceeded in death by his parents, his wife’s parents; brother Richard Meinert; brother-in-law Bob Haas; sister-in-law Sally Jaeger.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, W61N498 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Interment at Immanuel Cemetery, in Cedarburg, immediately following the service. A visitation will take place, on Monday, at the church, from 9:30 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church, or a charity of choice are appreciated. To sign the guest book or send online condolences to the family, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.