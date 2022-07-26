Richard C. Wolff ‘Rick,’ 69
Richard “Rick” Wolff of Grafton passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Monday, July 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee. He was 69 years young.
Rick was born in Watertown on January 24,1953, son of Carl Wolff and Eunice (Mohr) Wolff. He grew up in Wales, and graduated from Kettle Moraine High School as a proud State Champion Cross Country runner with the class of 1971. Rick then graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with his bachelor’s degree in Resource Management in 1975. It was here that he met the love of his life and faithful companion, Cathy Jacqmin, whom he married on June 14, 1975, in Green Bay.
Following college, Rick worked with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources as a Naturalist, and later as a Park Ranger. In 1980, Rick was hired as a Conservation Warden for the state of Wisconsin and was assigned to Ozaukee County where he served until his retirement in 2006. It was during his tenure throughout the Wisconsin State Parks and the natural landmarks of Ozaukee County that he affectionately became recognized as the local “Ranger Rick” and “Warden Wolff.”
While Rick was widely known for his love of the outdoors, his knowledge of Wisconsin wildlife, and being a competitive cyclist, biathlon athlete, hunter, and cross-country skier, his true passion was people. Rick adored his family and cherished the companionship of close friends. He found joy in sharing his activities and passions with loved ones. This included competitive races with family or friends, educational talks with elementary school students, overseeing hunter safety classes, leading family and community nature hikes, and discovering new interests to teach to others. Rick loved being a student of life and all it had to offer.
Rick’s faith in God guided his life, and he used both his triumphs and trials to bring healing to the hurting. He specialized in making people laugh, always having a witty word or classic “Dad joke” to share. He was actively involved at Friedens Church, volunteered with the LiveStrong program at the YMCA, participated in charity fundraisers, and consistently sought ways to encourage others. Rick’s most recent hobby was growing his dahlia garden to be able to spread joy through the gift of flowers.
Beyond any of his accomplishments, Rick will be remembered as a fiercely loyal and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his wife Cathy and their two children Joshua Wolff and Rachel (Adam) Clausen. He is further survived by his two doting grandchildren Eden and Zion; his father, Carl; his sister, Linda (Bill Wucherer) Wolff; extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eunice.
The Wolff family would like to thank the medical staff at Froedtert and the University of Wisconsin Transplant Unit who have cared for him in recent years, Rick’s transplant donors (Amanda and Liz), and all of the family and friends who have supported Rick, Cathy, and their family throughout his health journey.
Visitation will be held at Friedens Church on Friday, July 29th from 4-6 p.m.; a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6 p.m. (Friedens Church, 454 N. Milwaukee St., Port Washington). Pastor Brandon Lemons will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Friedens Church or to the following causes important to Rick: Friends of the Cedarburg Bog or the Milwaukee Rescue Mission (or to the family to be distributed to these charities).
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.