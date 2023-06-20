Richard ‘Dick’ M. Schreiner, 88
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, for Richard ‘Dick’ M. Schreiner, of Cedarburg. Richard passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the age of 88 years at McKinley Place. The family will receive relatives and friends at Mueller Funeral Home, 979 N. Green Bay Road, Grafton, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Honor Flight are appreciated. Special thanks to the staff from Allay Hospice Care for their dedicated visits, bringing comfort and compassion to Richard during his final days. Gratitude is also extended to his close friends Carl and Betty Bostwick, Bob Kattner, Carlyle Hoskings, Al Karrels, and Al Rausch who picked him up regularly for breakfast and lunch outings. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Richard was born in Saukville, WI on Wednesday, February 6, 1935, the son of the late Harold and Eleanor (nee Riewesthal) Schreiner. In 1956, Richard enlisted in the Army, serving for two years in Germany. He was united in marriage to Margaret ‘Marge’ Rausch on Saturday, October 12, 1957, at Immaculate Conception, in Saukville. They were blessed with three children, later blessed with eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Margaret preceded him in death on March 18, 2017.
Richard’s favorite past time was to socialize with family and friends during simple gatherings and going out for breakfast and lunch. He was a proud father and grandpa, and a loving husband to his wife, Marge of 60 years.
Richard was employed most of his working years as a diesel mechanic at Freeman Chemical. He was a proud veteran, active in attending the Grafton Legion’s monthly presentations and proudly participating in the Honor Flight in 2017.
Richard is survived by three children: Terry (Tony Restivo) Bannon, Nancy (Karl) Macek and Michael (Sue) Schreiner; grandchildren: Callie Bannon, Lauren (Miguel Gallego-Geisen) Bannon, Alexis Siebers, Mitch (Emma) Macek, Siena (Billy) Fox, Adyson Schreiner, Elysa (fiance Tommy Willer) Schreiner, and Isaac Schreiner; great-grandchildren: Piper Garcia, Penelope Garcia, Mara Fox and Graham Fox; and siblings Robert (Paula) Schreiner, Ronald (Susan) Schreiner, and Russell (Martha) Schreiner, brother-in-law Albert Rausch, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Schreiner; parents, Harold and Eleanor Schreiner; and niece, Denise Schreiner.