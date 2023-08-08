Richard ‘Dick’ Piering
November 3, 1935 - July 31, 2023
Entered the fullness of Eternal Life on July 31, 2023, at the age of 87. Beloved husband and best friend of Kay Piering for 63 years. Loving father of Scott (Angela) Piering and Lynda (Michael) Wachter. Proud grandfather of Thomas, Daniel, Kathryn; Bradley (Lauren), the late Allison, Megan, Kristin, and Drew. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends. He will be deeply missed.
Dick was a banker for more than 45 years, retiring from M&I Marshall & Ilsley Bank in 2000.
Visitation will take place on Monday, August 14, from 10:30AM to 12:00PM, at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 7600 N. Port Washington Rd., Fox Point, WI 53217. A family eulogy will immediately follow. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:15PM. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dick's name may be made to St. Eugene Catholic Church, https://giving.parishsoft.com/App/Giving/steugene.
Feerick Funeral Home in Shorewood, WI is assisting the family, (414)962-8383, www.feerickfuneralhome.com.