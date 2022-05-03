Richard J. Charmoli, 90
Mr. Richard Charmoli of Cedarburg passed away at his residence while surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 28, 2022, just a few days after celebrating his 90th birthday.
Richard was born in Milwaukee on April 23, 1932, son of John and Agnes Pletzer Charmoli. The family moved to Thiensville while he was a child and Richard attended local schools. He graduated from Cedarburg High School with the Class of 1951.
Richard proudly served in the US Army. He was stationed in Korea and learned skills as a heavy equipment operator. Following his service, he put those skills to work and began his own operation, R & R Excavating.
On August 7, 1965, Richard was united in marriage with Maxine Cieslinski at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Thiensville. A year later, the couple built a home in Cedarburg and settled there to raise their family.
Richard was a member of St. Francis Borgia Parish, Knights of Columbus Council 5438, IUOE Local 139, and a 60-plus year member of Peter Wollner American Legion Post 288. When he wasn’t working, Richard loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his wife on Captiva Island, FL, and liked fishing there as well.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Maxine; their three children, Cheri Charmoli of California, Scott (Lynne) Charmoli of Grafton and Therese O’Connor of Michigan. He is further survived by five grandchildren: Kayla, Kellee, Michael, Victoria and Grace, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Agnes, and brother, Ronald Charmoli.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church - North, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg. Father Patrick Burns will preside. Richard will be laid to rest with military honors at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery following the service. The family will receive visitors at the church on Thursday from 12 noon until services begin at 1 p.m.
The Eernisse Funeral Homme is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.