Richard K. ‘Dick’ Burton, 87
Richard K. ‘Dick’ Burton of Cedarburg passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, June 29th, 2023, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Sonia (nee Christensen). Loving father of Michelle Burton and Betsy (Scott) Hiller. Dear brother of Dennis (the late Diane) and the late Dean (Pat). Further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Born and raised in Milwaukee, Dick graduated from Custer High School in 1954. After high school, Dick was drafted into the Army and served in Germany. After the Army, he worked at Deans Sporting Goods, the family business. Dick was united in marriage to Sonia, on August 20th, 1966, at Lake Park Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Dick’s hobbies included racing dragsters on the Great Lakes Dragaway, snowmobiling, hunting, and later in life riding his motorcycle. He was a long-time member of the Wisconsin BMW Club. Dick treasured his many travels alongside his fellow club members.
Most mornings Dick would ride his bicycle from Cedarburg to Port Washington on the Interurban Trail, where he would spend his time chatting with the local fishermen and taking in the views of Lake Michigan with a cup of coffee. Dick will be remembered for his easy-going nature and enthusiasm to live his life to the fullest.