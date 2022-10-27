Richard K. Maher ‘Sarge,’ 75
Richard Maher of Grafton formerly of Port Washington passed away peacefully in the morning hours of Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Sheboygan. He was 75 years old.
He was born in Milwaukee on March 21, 1947, son of John and Ermae (nee Borchardt) Maher. Rich grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Custer High School in 1965. After high school, he served his country in the United States Air Force, being honorably discharged in 1969.
Rich chose to follow in his father’s footsteps who was a Milwaukee police officer. After the Air Force he attended MATC and the Milwaukee Police Academy. On May 23, 1970, he married the love of his life Donna Steuer in Milwaukee.
The couple moved to Port Washington in 1971, when he joined the Port Washington Police Department where he spent his entire 27-year career in law enforcement, retiring as a first sergeant. After retiring, he was a dispatcher for Johnson School Bus and Transport Taxi for over 10 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandson Aiden who he saw every day. Rich also enjoyed going out to eat at restaurants and reading.
Rich is survived by his two sons Michael (Niki) Maher of Cedarburg and Brian Maher of Grafton, 4 grandchildren: Aiden, Hadleigh, Maris, and Harlow. He is further survived by his 2 brothers Bob (Prissy) Maher of Flint, TX and Michael (Laura Jeanne) Maher of Waunakee, sister- in-law Sandi (Dennis Schmidt) Pire of Largo, FL, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Donna.
Visitation celebrating Rich’s life will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 4-6PM at the Eernisse Funeral Home in Port Washington (1600 W. Grand Avenue Port Washington, WI 53074). Followed by military honors at 6PM. He will be laid to rest next to his wife Donna in a private ceremony at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.
