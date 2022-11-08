Richard (Rick) H. Livingston, 76
Richard (Rick) H. Livingston of Cedarburg passed away on November 1, 2022, at the age of 76.
Born in Port Washington to Harvey and Ann (Reblin) Livingston and raised in Cedarburg, he was a graduate of Cedarburg High School in 1964. Rick was veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the United States Army from 1966-1968.
He worked for more than 25 years at Charter Steel until his retirement in 2006.
Rick loved spending time outdoors hunting and fishing with family and friends. It brought him much joy, laughs, and good times over the years. He was an accomplished hunter and marksman, who enjoyed clay and trap shooting. He loved auto racing, working on his own cars, and attending car shows with friends. Not one to stand still, Rick could always be found working on various projects at his home or helping out family, friends and neighbors.
Rick’s reliability, work ethic, and straightforward nature made him well-respected by loved ones and friends alike. He was generous with this time, always willing to help those in need. He had a hearty laugh and loved telling stories of his adventures over a beer. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by children: Chad (Jennifer) Livingston of Port Washington, Ryan (Jennifer) Livingston of Whitefish Bay, Andrew Livingston of Cedarburg; grandchildren: Charlie Livingston, Ava Grace Livingston, and Henry Livingston. He is further survived by sisters and brothers: Linda (Jerry) Parker, Connie (David) Krueger, and Thomas (Diane) Livingston and other relatives and many friends.
There will be a visitation held for Rick on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home in Grafton. Military Honors will take place after the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Zablocki VA Medical Center are appreciated.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.