ANNOUNCING A JOINT MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR RICHARD T. PAULINI (“DICK”) & SHIRLEY M. (DANEN) PAULINI
Due to COVID pandemic restrictions, the Paulini family had to wait to say goodbye to Shirley - their amazing mother, Nana and beloved wife of Richard (also known as “Dick”) - when she passed away on January 2, 2021. With the recent passing of Richard - their wonderful father and Papa - on October 18, 2022, the family realized they could now honor both their parents together in a shared memorial service. Please join them to celebrate the lives of these two incredible people and remember the joy they brought to our lives.
This joint memorial service will be held at Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., followed by a service by Father Nick Baumgardner. The Eernisse Funeral Home is located at 1167 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg, Wisconsin, 53012.
RICHARD THOMAS PAULINI
Mr. Richard Thomas Paulini of Cedarburg passed away October 18, 2022. He was 86 years old. The son of Thomas and Celia (Renzaglia) Paulini, Richard was born in Milwaukee on October 3, 1936. Richard was the in-house printer for the WTMJ Broadcasting Group for 46 years before retiring and moving to Cedarburg. He was also a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), Local 18, and served in the Air Force Reserves for eight years. Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a Lionel Train enthusiast.
SHIRLEY MARIE (DANEN) PAULINI
Mrs. Shirley Marie Paulini (nee Danen) passed away January 2, 2021. She was 81 years old. The daughter of Norbert and Margaret Danen, Shirley was born in Stetsonville on July 12, 1939. Shirley was a homemaker and loving mother to her three daughters and her beloved grandchildren.
Richard and Shirley were wed on July 23, 1960, and enjoyed 61 years of married life together.
Survivors of Richard and Shirley include daughters Jackie (Gary) Barden of Campbellsport, Laura (Lance Halvorsen) Paulini of Portland, OR, and Barbara Paulini of Fox Point; and three grandchildren: Henry, Silas and Gwyn. Richard and Shirley were preceded in death by their granddaughter, Carly Barden.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.
A huge heartfelt thank-you to the amazing people and the exceptional care at Lasata Cedarburg and Aurora Medical Center Grafton.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.