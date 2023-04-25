Richard Winthrop Ellefson
Richard Winthrop Ellefson was born on September 11, 1927, in Fargo, North Dakota. A child raised during the Great Depression, he was forever humble, giving, loving and selfless. A World War II veteran, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of seventeen. He served as helmsman on the USS Casablanca, Anzio and Calvert for the duration of the war.
He attended Marquette University on the G.I. Bill. Later he worked in advertising as a copywriter for tractors and farm implements. He worked at several firms in Chicago and Milwaukee.
He was a devoted father who loved music and played folk guitar. He made up bedtime stories and read us poetry when we were young. He was always our biggest supporter.
Dick loved hunting, fishing and shooting and especially skiing - likely owing this to his half-Norwegian blood. In later years, he enjoyed trap shooting at the Ozaukee County Fish and Game Club.
Dick also loved Cedarburg, and was the Secretary of the Landmarks Commission for many years. Even in the last few months when we would go for car rides, he would comment on what a pretty place Cedarburg was and how glad he had been to live there.
After a long career in advertising, he had a second career at the Cedarburg Cultural Center, finally retiring at age 90! All his life, people liked working with Dick Ellefson. He had a dry sense of humor that will be very much missed.
He was a solid and faithful husband to Barbara and the best Dad Julianna and John could have ever wished for. He welcomed and appreciated his son-in-law Alex and daughter-in-law Meg. His grandchildren John, Andy, Lizzie, Eddie and Davy loved Grandpa Dickie very much. He was so happy to be able to meet Nyki and his great-grandson Liam.
We were more fortunate than most to have him around until the age of 95! Richard Ellefson passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023. We will miss him terribly, but are glad that he is at peace.
“Now cracks a noble heart, goodnight sweet Prince.”
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Cedarburg Cultural Center, W62N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg.