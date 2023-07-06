Robert A. Schroeder Sr., 104
Robert Adlai Schroeder Sr., former owner-publisher of The News Graphic, Cedarburg, WI, and a direct descendant of one of the two acknowledged founders of Cedarburg, died in northern Wisconsin on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the age of 104.
Born on August 28, 1918, to Juergen and Gertrude (nee Horn) Schroeder, Cedarburg was his hometown until his retirement when he divided his time between northern Wisconsin and Arizona.
He often spoke of his boyhood when they used to play "kick the can" in the street in front of their home (now known as the Schroeder House) near the intersection of Washington and Columbia Avenues. Also when they were kids the city used to block off East Bridge Street in winter so they could sled or toboggan down Water Tower Hill and end up across the bridge at Washington Avenue.
School days were a bit different from today. Grades kindergarten through 8th grade were housed in one building. Arthur Webster was the principal. Twenty yards to the north, a similar building (now City Hall) was the high school. H.C. Hacker was the principal.
All athletic events, prom and graduation exercises were held in the Turner Hall (across from Armbruster Jewelers). There was one shower stall in the basement with a divider in the middle, one side for the visiting team and the other for CHS.
Schroeder was very active in athletics while attending Cedarburg High School. He lettered varsity in basketball all four years (twice leading the team in scoring). He also lettered varsity three years in football and track. He was inducted into the CHS Athletic Hall of Fame in February 2014.
The highlight of his football years in Cedarburg was the fall of 1935, on the cliffs of Port Washington, south of the present power plant, where the football field was then located. Cedarburg defeated Port 6-0 for its first victory over the Pirates in school history.
Following the attack on Pearl Harbor he enlisted in the US Army Air Corps, serving four years with overseas assignment to Guam in the South Pacific.
He married Dorothy Boerner of Cedarburg at Hunter Field in Savannah, GA, on February 17, 1942. The bride was given away by the Commanding Officer with the entire squadron in attendance.
Following his discharge from the US Army Air Corps he returned to Cedarburg and rejoined his uncle Adlai Horn in publishing The Cedarburg News. During the ensuing years he expanded the newspaper by absorbing the Port Washington Pilot and Mequon Squire and renamed the newspaper, The News Graphic. One report by the Wisconsin Press Assn. listed it as having the second largest circulation of semi-weekly newspapers in the state.
Schroeder was active in community activities. He served as a member of the Cedarburg Board of Education for 24 years as both secretary and president when both the high school and grade school buildings were erected. He was a charter member of the Cedarburg Lions Club, honorary member of the Cedarburg Fire Dept. and former member of Peter Wollner Post of the American Legion. He served as both vice president of present of the Lasata Board of Trustees from 1972-1987, when both the addition to Lasata and Lasata Heights were constructed. He was past president of the Manitowish Waters Alliance.
Following a lingering illness his wife Dorothy died on February 16, 1976, at St. Michael Hospital in Milwaukee. He married Barbara Kaestner three years later at Advent Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. They resided in Cedarburg until 1988 when he sold The News Graphic to James Conley of Beaver Dam, WI. Schroeder Printing, the commercial division of the business, was turned over to his sons.
Following retirement and having property on Little Star Lake in Manitowish Waters, they divided their time between northern Wisconsin, Chandler and Scottsdale, AZ.
During the 1970s with their neighbors, Bob and Bucky Statz, they purchased a large resort nearby on Little Star Lake. They divided it in half and were in the resort business for eight years before selling.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara; sons Robert (Marcia) and James (Jill) of Cedarburg; John (Paula) of Tempe, AZ; Thomas (Anne) of Nampa, ID; step-son David (Joyce) Kaestner of Heron, MT; 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Juergen and Gertrude Schroeder, first wife Dorothy (nee Boerner), infant son Robert Allen, step-daughter Gail (John) Suhfras, brothers William (Patty) Schroeder and Jack (Pat) Schroeder.
The family would like to acknowledge his two friends, Rich Galarski and Don Zach, for the numerous trips to the casino and trips to doctor's appointments, also to Milestone Senior Assisted Living Center for their care and compassion over the last few months.
A Celebration of Life will be held for the immediate family at a future date. Inurnment was at Zur Ruhe Cemetery in Cedarburg, WI.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Michael Schramka Associate in Cedarburg is assisting the family.