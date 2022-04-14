Robert A. Sobczak, D.D.S., 68
Robert Allan Sobczak passed with the sunset on March 19, 2022. A diagnosis of pancreatic carcinoma took him away unexpectedly and swiftly from his loving family and friends.
He was born March 30, 1953, to parents Lillian (Westphal) and Edwin Sobczak. He grew up in Milwaukee where he met his high school sweetheart. Robert and Marleen were married in 1975.
At age 14 Robert decided to become a dentist. He pursued that goal with a fierce determination that was his trademark. After only two years of undergraduate work, he entered Marquette University Dental School. He graduated with the class of 1977.
He moved to Mequon to practice dentistry and raise a family. Dr. Sobczak founded Mequon Dental Group in 1986, where he cared deeply for his patients and worked tirelessly to provide the highest caliber of care; often working through lunch and after regular hours. In a letter announcing his retirement in 2020, he wrote to his patients, “I have never lost sight of the fact that I cannot practice dentistry until someone trusts me, leans back in my chair, and gives me their permission to treat them.” For that privilege, he was forever grateful.
Robert is survived by his wife, Marleen (Kulwicki) Sobczak; daughter, Alie (Nate) Kadlac; son, Kyle Sobczak; granddaughter, Rowan Kadlac; brothers Kenneth (Christine) Sobczak, David Sobczak, and Gregory (Sandy) Sobczak; and aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held in June. Details pending.