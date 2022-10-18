Robert “Bob” E. Bartell, 73
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Grafton Mueller Funeral Home, 979 N. Green Bay Road from 10:00AM to 12:00PM (Noon) for Robert “Bob” E. Bartell, who died on October 10, 2022 at the age of 73 years from natural causes. Memorials to Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated. Special Thank-you from Bob’s family to the Silverado staff and residents for their kindness and loving care. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Bob was born in Port Washington, WI, the son of the late Frederick and Marion (nee Borleske) Bartell. He was a 1967 graduate of Grafton High School and a graduate from University of Whitewater in 1971. He met the love of this life Linda (nee Tschaler) and they were married for 39 years up until her death in 2010. Before Linda’s death, they loved traveling to 49 states in the USA and around the world. When Bob traveled he would take landscape photographs, which was a hobby he enjoyed. He loved the Chicago Cubs and was a fan of the Wisconsin Badgers Football and Hockey teams. Bob hosted tailgate parties at the Badger games for everyone to enjoy. He would go to the Rose Bowl games and he also went to the Hockey Frozen Four, even if the Badgers were not playing. Bob and Linda loved their golden retrievers, but just seeing anyone's dog would make Bob smile.
Bob is survived by his brother Dick (Colleen) Bartell, niece, Heather Marmont and nephews, Ben (Cheyanne) Bartell, Chris Bartell (Katie Meyers) and Paul (Jill) Gueller, his in-laws Joe and Priscilla Tschaler, 2 brothers-in-law, Thomas (Dana)Tschaler and Larry Gueller, grand nieces and nephews. Bob is preceded in death by parents, his brother John Bartell and his sister, Marilyn Gueller.