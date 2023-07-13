Robert “Bob” Hoffmann, 84
Robert “Bob” Hoffmann of Cedarburg was called home on Saturday, July 8, 2023. He was 84. Bob was born in Marshfield to Alfred and Jeanette (nee Polzin) Hoffmann on August 14, 1938. Bob married the love of his life Danna Dowe on September 17, 1966. Even though we had no children, God blessed us with so many friends and wonderful neighbors.
Bob graduated from Wausau High School in 1957 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Concordia College. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Corps. He was stationed in Germany as an accountant and belonged to the VA. Bob worked as an accountant for TFC Bank and ultimately retired after 38 years of dedicated service. After retirement he worked at the Cultural Center in Cedarburg for 13 years. He was a longtime member at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton and worked as an accountant for St. Paul Lutheran Church in Brown Deer where the couple was married. Bob’s interests were fishing, hunting, and trap shooting. He belonged to the Ozaukee Fish and Game Club for over 30 years.
Bob’s memory will remain in the hearts of his devoted wife Danna; stepbrother George (Shirley) Mitchell; brother-in-law Steve Dowe. He is further survived by many cherished friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave. Cedarburg, WI 53012. Pastor Luke Anderson will preside. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 11:00-1:00PM. Bob will be laid to rest at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Grafton.
Memorials are appreciated to the American Heart Association.
