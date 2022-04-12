EAST TROY
Robert ‘Bob’ Riemer, 75
Robert “Bob” Riemer of East Troy, formerly of Thiensville and West Bend, loving husband and father of six children, was welcomed into heaven and the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the age of 75 years old.
Bob graduated from Homestead High School in Mequon in 1964, where he excelled in sports and fun times. He attended UW-Stout and graduated with a BS in Education. He was a proud member of Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity. He taught industrial arts classes before going into the signage and then remodeling business fields. After building a successful remodeling company, he sold it in 2016 and retired, but true to his nature never slowed down.
Bob was a man of adventure and had a huge zest for life. Anyone who ever went anywhere with him surely had a “Riemer Adventure.” Bob was an avid fisherman and hunter who loved the outdoors and shared this passion with his family. Bob had a big heart and a beautiful soul. No better husband, father, granddad or brother could one ask for. Bob and Sue were married 34 years and were inseparable for almost 36 years.
Bob always called Sue “The Love of His Life” and he was hers. The love they shared with each other was only paralleled by the love they had for all the children and grandchildren. He will be missed beyond words by his entire family.
Bob was preceded in death by his daughter Brooke Riemer; his parents, Art and Nell Riemer; and father-in law, Leo Zedrow.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Sue; and children Scott (Dana) Riemer, Cherish (Mike) Gishkowsky, Andrea (David) Turner, Alexa (Mike) Bolles, and Bryn Riemer. He is also survived by grandchildren Kalyn (Jon) Guerrero, Logan and Taylor Riemer, Sadie Sponholz, Cody, Conner and Cayla Gishkowsky, Elliot and Ethan Turner, Stella Bolles and great-grandson Bryceson. He is further survived by mother-in-law Shirley Zedrow; brothers Rick Riemer and John “Art” Riemer; sisters Kay Gannon and Ann Riemer; brothers-in-law Steve and Eric Zedrow; and loved nieces, nephews and many very dear friends.
A celebration of life/open house to honor the life of Bob Riemer will be held at Lakewood Farms, W1466 County Road J, Mukwonago, on Saturday, May 22, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m.
Service to be held at Lakewood Farms starting at 2:00 p.m. Food and beverages to be served after the service.