Robert Edward Laabs, 83
Robert Edward Laabs of Jackson, formerly of Grafton, passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born in Freistadt to Elmer and Mildred Laabs on August 24, 1938, and they referred to him as “Little Bobby.” Bob married Sharon Kornfehl (1941-2008) on June 27, 1959, in Milwaukee and together they had four children. After his wife’s passing, he was united in marriage to Shirley Krejci on April 24, 2011, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Grafton.
Bob was a 1956 graduate of Cedarburg High School. He retired from American Motors after 30 years of dedicated service as a steamfitter. Bob also took over the family business at the age of 16 and operated Laabs Well Drilling until his passing. He and Shirley were members of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Grafton. Bob enjoyed traveling, going out to eat, spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was huge Green Bay Packers fan and would not be disturbed during a game.
Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley; his children Lynn Laabs, Lisa (Jon) Pease, Daniel (Vickie) Laabs and David (Michele) Laabs and Darryl Krejci and family; grandchildren Shannen, Rachel, Ashley, Jonathon, Kati and Jake; great-grandchildren Sophia, Levi, Isabel, and Ian; sister, Kathleen Bavuso.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sharon, and brother Richard Laabs.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on August 30, 2022, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1332 Arrowhead Road, Grafton, WI 53024. Visitation will take place at the church from 4-6 p.m. Bob will be laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Bob’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton for all their care and support.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.