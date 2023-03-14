Robert F. Schedler, 88
Mr. Robert Schedler of Cedarburg passed away February 28, 2023 at Lawlis Family Hospice Center in Mequon. He was 88 years old.
Robert was born in Milwaukee on January 17, 1935, son of Frank and Augusta Bendowske Schedler. He attended local schools and graduated from Messmer High School.
On June 30, 1956 he was united in marriage with Virginia Dreblow at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Thiensville. The couple made their home in Cedarburg and raised their family. She preceded him in death in 2012.
Mr. Schedler had been employed as a photographer for Eaton Corporation in Milwaukee for over 40 years. He also worked part-time as a wedding photographer for many local weddings.
Robert was a member of St. Francis Borgia Parish. He was a crossing guard and did landscaping for the City of Cedarburg for many years. He always enjoyed the interactions with the children and their parents as they walked to school. He loved fishing and taking his children and grandchildren along, teaching them all of his favorite spots and tricks. He enjoyed time up north, either at his cottage in Eagle River or more recently on Lake Du Bay. Bob also liked golfing when he had the chance. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Robert was the father of the late Lauren “Laurie” Schedler, Julianne “Julie” Schmig of Thiensville, Christine Murray of Grafton and Scott (Darci Bandi) Schedler of Grafton. He is survived by nine grandchildren: Nicholas & Shannan Schedler, Benjamin, Jonathan, and Alexander Schmig, Valerie & Samantha Murray, and Eric Schedler & Collin Schumacher. Robert is further survived by seven great-grandchildren, sister Jean Markowski of Wausau, other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Virginia and his parents.
He was laid to rest beside his wife and daughter in a private family service. A Celebration of Life is being planned for later this year.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.