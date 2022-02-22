Robert J. “Chimmy” Chmielewski, 80
Bob “Chimmy” Chmielewski’s belief that we were put on this earth to serve others, along with his positive, fun-loving personality and his sparkling smile, were the qualities that set him apart. He so believed in service to others that some said, “if he hadn’t met Judy, he would have been a priest.”
Chimmy passed away February 16, 2022, after being diagnosed with both COVID and acute myeloid leukemia.
Born in Lemont, IL, on August 29, 1941, to Joseph and Angela Chmielewski (nee Ursich), Chimmy grew up surrounded by family, playing the accordion, altar serving at Mass, and working his paper route on his bicycle with his dog Skippy running along beside him. At his sister Phyllis’s urging, Chimmy’s parents sent him to Joliet Catholic High School, where he flourished as a student athlete. He worked tirelessly on his jump shot and was awarded an athletic scholarship to attend Marquette University. There, he played for Coach Eddie Hickey, studied business, DJ’d weekend parties with his 45-rpm records, and formed lifelong friendships.
After college, Chimmy began his career with Northwestern Mutual Life, first traveling the country as a recruiter, and then working as an agent and district agent in Milwaukee for 55 years. After meeting at the Ardmore Bar in 1965, Chimmy fell head over heels for Judy Larson of Madison, and they married in 1966. Their union lasted 52 years until Judy’s death in 2018, and was built around their shared passion for travel, family, and fun.
Chimmy’s love of life and dedication to both his family and the greater good was reflected in the countless hours he volunteered and fundraised for organizations including the Cedarburg-Grafton Rotary Club, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the Cedarburg Foundation, and the Marquette University Blue and Gold Fund.
Judy and Chimmy leave behind two daughters, Carrie Sutherland, and Nelle (Matt) Steele, and grandchildren Charlie Birts, Ty Sutherland, and Louie and Pearl Steele. Chimmy is also survived by two sisters, Phyllis Tures and Janice Berggren; a sister-in-law, Louise Mitby; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Chimmy’s visitation will be Friday, February 25, from 12:30 - 2:45 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, WI 53012. Chimmy’s Mass of Christian burial will immediately follow the visitation and will start at 3 p.m.
You are encouraged to wear something showing support for Marquette basketball in honor of Chimmy’s days as a player, booster and loyal fan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions in Bob’s memory to either the Judy and Robert Chmielewski Endowed Scholarship Fund at Marquette University, or to the Rotary Youth Exchange Program of the Cedarburg-Grafton Rotary Club. For information on how to donate or to leave online condolences for the family, please visit Chimmy’s web page at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Michael Schramka, associate, of Cedarburg is assisting the family.