Robert John Rilling, 55
Robert John Rilling of Mequon found peace on September 5, 2022 at age 55. He was the loving husband of Janet for 27 years, and proud father of Ally, Marcus, and Summer. He was the beloved son of Richard and Carolyn; brother of Bill (Kate), Rick (Jenny), Jim (Barbara). He is also survived by his father- and mother-in-law, Mason and Charlotte Draeger; and his sister-in-law Karen (Gregg) Eiles. He was loving uncle to Nick, Gabby, Nate, Jack, Tayler, Toby, Mia, Kristen, and Zach. He will also be missed by his cats Beary and Stacy.
Rob/Bob loved the outdoors, sunshine and athletics. This year he took the trip of a lifetime to Peru along with a Canadian fishing trip with his lifelong friends and son, Marcus. He provided loving guidance and wisdom to his children, always confident in the great things they could accomplish. He was an amazing husband, providing so much love and support. His sharp wit, sense of humor and endless supply of nicknames for us all will be deeply missed. He was the rock of our family and he was our everything.
Visitation will take place at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 4 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to “Friends of Lapham Peak,” Attention: Louise, W329 N846 Waukesha C, Delafield, WI 53018.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-251-3630 or visit schmidtandbartelt.com.