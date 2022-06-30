Robert L Costa Sr. 84
Robert L Costa Sr. 84, of Door County, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2022, at St. Vicent Hospital in Green Bay WI with family at his side.
He was born December 20, 1937, in Milwaukee WI to Adolph and Ruth Costa. He grew up in Schofield WI. and graduated from D.C. Everest High school. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy, serving on the Aircraft Carrier USS Roosevelt. Married wife Nancy on September 21, 1957, and settled in Cedarburg WI in 1963 where they raised their two children.
Robert worked for Roundy's Warehouse in Wauwatosa WI for 37 years until retirement. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 200. The Peter Wollner Post 288 of the Cedarburg American Legion. He also served as an Auxiliary Police Officer for the Cedarburg Police Department.
In 1991 he acquired a Russian T-34 Tank from Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev, in a grand ceremony at the port of Milwaukee attended by both Russian dignitaries and then Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson and Senator Herb Kohl. The Tank was gifted to Robert to display within his Military Museum.
Robert was very dedicated to memorializing fellow Veterans, for 15 years on Memorial Day, he created a personal memorial for a fellow Veteran that was displayed at DRAEB Jewelers in Sturgeon Bay WI.
In Robert's free time he was an avid Scuba Diver, having explored many lake Michigan shipwrecks. He also was a animal and nature lover which he enjoyed at his Door County home.
Robert is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy; son, Robert Jr. (Deb) Costa; daughter, Deborah (Mel) Gall; six grandchildren, Steven Gall, Brian Gall, Michael (Taylor) Gall, Amie Costa, Ryan Costa, Kayla Costa. six great grandchildren; Roxanne, Harmony, Madison, Brooklyn, Amya, and Natalie; sisters, Joyce (late Allen) Williams of Bonita Springs, Florida and Kathleen (Jeff) Costa of Schofield, WI; and many other relatives and friends; also, special Fury Friend, Kit.
Robert was succeeded in death by cousin, Lenore Ripczinski.
There will be a casual outdoor memorial service on Saturday July 23, 2022, at the Door County Estate from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. To get the address of the location, please refer to the obituary on www.prokowall.com.
In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a Veterans charity that was near and dear to his heart, Tunnel to Towers or a Veterans charity of your choice.
Proko-Wall Funeral Home in Green Bay assisting the family, condolences can be left on their website www.prokowall.com.