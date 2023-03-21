Robert L. Gilpatrick, 78
Robert Lee Gilpatrick passed away Dec. 5, 2022, in Mt. Horeb, Wis.
He was born Aug. 30, 1944, in Cheshire, Connecticut, to Robert Lee and Adrienne (Jacques) Gilpatrick. He grew up with his brother Paul (Patty) and sister Sue [Dave] in Oconomowoc, Wis.
He dedicated more than 50 years of his life to “casting waves into the future”, educating Wisconsin students as “Mr. G”Ña teacher, principal, and superintendent. He volunteered in many community organizations, served on educational boards and committees, and was a pioneer in remote learning, special education initiatives, and charter schools in Wisconsin.
An avid outdoorsman and Wisconsin sports fan, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved to laugh, especially at himself. He had a tremendous passion for puns to the point that he could not pass a cow in a field without calling it a “moooving experience”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Shelly and brother-in-law.
He is survived by his siblings, daughter Kristin (Domingo), and wife Nancy. In addition, Rob and Jon (Aida), and Megan and Sean, as well as his beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, family, and friends who all brought him such joy. He was interred at Zur Ruhe Cemetery, Cedarburg, Wis., on what he would have called St. (Gil) Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2023.
The family welcomes donations in his memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Wisconsin.