Robert L. Gilpatrick
An informal get together to celebrate the work of former Cedarburg principal Robert L. Gilpatrick will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Stagecoach Inn, Cedarburg. Gilpatrick passed away Dec. 5, 2022. He dedicated more than 50 years to educating students as “Mr. G” - a teacher, principal, and superintendent, including in Cedarburg where he was principal of Parkview Elementary School. Teachers and students who remember Mr. G are invited to stop by to reminisce any time between 1 and 3 PM, and BYOB (Bring Your Bob Gilpatrick story, pun, or joke to share - he would have loved to hear them retold!). The family welcomes donations in his memory directly to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Wisconsin.