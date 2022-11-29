Robert M. Paliafito, 67
Robert M. Paliafito, 67, of Jackson, WI, was brought home by our Lord to Heaven on November 17, 2022. He passed away peacefully at Froedtert Medical Center after enduring a long battle with cancer. He was born May 13, 1955, to the late Robert and late Florence Paliafito. Bob married Patricia Gabathuler on October 30, 1976, in Milwaukee and together they raised four children. He was a devoted husband of, Patricia, and loving father of Amy (David) Accola (Olivia and Adeline), Christiana (Steve) Schwebke (Dylan and Blake), Sarah (Grant Holte) Paliafito, and the late Benjamin Paliafito. Bob was a 1973 graduate of Dominican High School. He retired from Product Development after many years of dedicated service as a manager. He also enjoyed working landscaping at a nursery in Jackson. He loved being outside and learning how to drive a tractor (The Beast). Bob also enjoyed collecting baseball cards and talking sports with the guys and watching the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks. He enjoyed attending card shows and collecting memorabilia. He had a love for birds, Normal Rockwell, and golf outings in the summer. Bob loved the holidays, especially the fourth of July and Christmas. He enjoyed entertaining and cooking for family and was a boss in the kitchen. He was a classic guy; the myth, legend, the GOAT, and made others around him feel special. He is further survived by siblings, Kathy (Gene) Thieme, Roberta (Hans) Weber, Peter (James Allen) Paliafito, James (Bonnie) Paliafito, Mary (Mark) Lawler, and Joe (Joe Adams) Paliafito. Bob is further survived by many loving cousins, other relatives, dear friends, and beloved cocker spaniel’s, Cricket and Idared. A celebration of life is planned for Spring, 2023. Bob will be laid to rest in Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg, WI. We encourage anyone eligible to give blood in Bob’s memory and any memorials may be directed to the family.
Loren Charles Quaas, born on January 18, 1938 in Boltonville, Wisconsin, passed away on November 20, 2022, in Cedarburg at the age of 84 years. Loren is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carol Ann (nee Kamke) Quaas; his daughter Suzanne (Timothy) Caldwell; son Brian and grandson William Caldwell. He is also survived by his sisters Marilyn (Edwin) Harmening, Valeria (Reuben) Heidtke, and Eileen (Bob) Loewe and sister-in-law, Pam Quaas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille Sylvia (nee Stautz) Quaas and Elmer Arthur Quaas; brother Neal Quaas; and son Jeffrey Allen Quaas.
Loren graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1956 and then served as a missionary in New Guinea for 3 years, building a hospital, church, and airplane landing strip while sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Upon return to the United States, he served his country in the Army from 1962-1964. He continued to work in the fields of Construction and Janitorial maintenance for 37 years, helping to build the original sanctuary of Alliance Bible Church in Mequon, of which he was a longtime member. He was also a dedicated member of the Cedarburg Fire Department since 1977 and was recognized with a Meritorious Service Award for his service to the city that he loved.
Loren particularly enjoyed helping others, especially with carpentry projects. He loved his family and looked forward to family get-togethers. Taking his young grandson, Will, to the Fire Department to sit in the trucks was one of his joys. Loren loved the Lord Jesus Christ and he loved his church, Alliance Bible Church, having served there in many different capacities for God’s glory.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 1:00 PM at Alliance Bible Church (13939 N. Cedarburg Rd.), Mequon. The family will receive friends and relatives, on Wednesday, at the church, from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM. Rev. Brian Dainsberg will officiate the memorial service. Loren will be laid to rest at Immanuel Cemetery, in Cedarburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alliance Bible Church (World Missions) or to the Cedarburg Fire Department are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to view the Loren C. Quaas video tribute or to send online condolences to the Quaas Family.