Robert S. ‘Bob’ Henckel, 70
Robert S. “Bob” Henckel left for his eternal outdoor adventure unexpectedly on February 4, 2022. Bob was born to Rose Elizabeth (nee Brott) Henckel and Arthur Henckel on September 2, 1951. He was preceded in death by his son Nicholas A. Henckel, and brothers Fred, Mark and Richard Henckel.
He married his childhood sweetheart, Julie Ann (nee Schroeder), on November 11, 1972. He is further survived by his children Elizabeth (Kevin) Dressel and William Henckel; his grandchildren Krystina (Chad) Jankus, Essence Lawrence (Tom Kuhn), Mackenzie Dressel (Jesse Young), Faith and Annika Henckel will miss him dearly. He was also loved by 5 great-grandchildren.
Bob was drafted to Fort Dix, New Jersey. Bob proudly served as a member of the Brown Deer Police Department starting in 1973 and Milwaukee Metro DEA as an undercover officer and retired as a detective in 2002. He then worked for Ozaukee Ride Share Taxi as a driver. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved finding the least traveled path to places in his favorite state, Wisconsin, with his love, Julie.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Grafton Mueller Funeral Home, 979 N. Green Bay Road, with visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family to purchase a park bench in Bon’s honor at Harrington Beach State Park are appreciated.
