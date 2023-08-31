Robert W. Wolf, 84
Robert W. “Bob” Wolf, 84, of Grafton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in hospice from a short illness on August 25, 2023. He was born on March 14, 1939, in Milwaukee, to the late Valentine and Loretta (nee Kaliebe) Wolf.
Bob married his “Wonderful Wife” Nancy on August 26, 1961. They were blessed with two children, Kyle Wolf and Kara Wolf. They resided in the Town of Grafton since 1967. Bob and Nancy were members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton, where he ushered for more than 50 years.
For 43 years, Bob worked at Honeywell Protection Services. He retired from Honeywell at 61. After retirement, he served on the Planning Commission for the Town of Grafton for more than 20 years and enjoyed helping applicants achieve their goals. Bob was a valuable resource, and everyone enjoyed working with him. Bob was also a committed member representing the Town of Grafton for the Grafton Public Safety Committee. He enjoyed working with the members of that committee and shaping the fire department into what it is today.
Bob was associated with the Wisconsin Security Association and taught technical classes to member companies of the Association.
He leaves behind his two children, his brother Richard (Joanne) and their children Craig Wolf and Lauren (Kevin) Schaper, and niece and nephew Wendy Evans and Todd Kramer. Bob was preceded in death by Nancy and was reunited with her one day before their 62nd wedding anniversary.
A memorial service will be held at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory on Monday, September 11, 2023 - 11:30 AM. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 AM - 11:15 AM. Private inurnment will be held at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church are appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.