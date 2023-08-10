Robin Replogle, 93
Robin Replogle, born Mary Ellen Parsons, to Cece and Isabel Parsons, August, 7, 1929 in Madison, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on August, 2, 2023 in Fremont Michigan. She lived a long and adventurous life, traveling abroad and across the western United States many times. She jumped off a mountain in Switzerland, hot air ballooned to a linen tablecloth dinner on the African savanna, and was treated by the doctor to the Queen in Jordan. Following her sense of wonder in later life, she traveled in books and on her iPad.
After living in the Cedarburg area for many years, Robin spent her last four years living with her son, Steve Replogle and his family, Hollie Benson and Iris May Benson Replogle, in the countryside near Fremont, Michigan. She was able to tumble and polish her vast rock collection in her final year.
Robin is survived by her brother Tom Parsons, daughter Sidney Replogle, son Steven Replogle, granddaughter Iris May Benson Replogle, extended family, and many friends. Her ashes will be scattered on the Fremont farm, with a few held back in case we get to the headwaters of the Dordogne some day.
Special thanks and everlasting gratitude to all the caretakers from Gerber Memorial Hospital and Hospice in Michigan who made her exit just as she had wished. Blessings, Steve Replogle