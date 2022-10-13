Rodney L. Gnerlich, 74
Rod Gnerlich of Cedarburg was born to Eternal Life on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. He was 74 years old. Rod was met at the Rainbow Bridge by Schnapps, Dusty, Casey, Callie, Molly, and Heidi.
Rod was born in Hartford on May 12, 1948 to Lawrence and Mildred Handel Gnerlich. Rod’s happiest childhood years were spent in Iron Ridge. He graduated from Mayville High School in 1966 and continued his education at UW Oshkosh, graduating in 1971 with a double major in Journalism and Political Science. Rod was a proud member of Tau Kappa Epsilon and maintained lifelong friendships with his fraternity brothers. While still in high school, Rod began his career as a sports writer for The Mayville News, continuing with the Appleton Post-Crescent while at UWO, and the Manitowoc Herald Times after graduation. Rod later worked for the American Bowling Congress, MSOE, and the Blood Center of Southeastern Wisconsin.
Rod enjoyed watching and analyzing all sports. In his “younger” days, he played on and managed both fast pitch and slow pitch softball teams. He was a golfer always striving to improve his game, although the time spent with friends was most important.
Rod met the love of his life, Sandy Knudson, on May 21, 1976. Rod and Sandy were united in marriage on February 14, 1979 (he picked the date). The couple settled in Brown Deer and moved to Cedarburg in 2000, where Rod honed his landscaping skills over the next twenty-two years.
Survivors include his much-loved Sandy, miniature schnauzer Abby Blue, brothers-in-law Richard (Nancy) Knudson and Mark (Jeannie) Knudson. Rod is further survived by nephew Troy (fiancée Leah Jakubowski) Knudson, niece Erin (Adam) Crichlow, nephew Eric (significant other Shari Kassube) Knudson, and Erin and Adam’s children, Nicholas, Olivia, and Myles. Further survived by many cousins and a multitude of friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Friday, October 21, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1619 Washington Street, Grafton, with Father Nick Baumgardner presiding. The family will receive visitors at the church on Friday, October 21, from 10 a.m. until Mass begins at noon. Please wear your favorite Wisconsin sports team apparel.
Sandy would like to thank all of Rod’s medical team and numerous caregivers at Aurora Health Care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated in Rod’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or the Wisconsin Humane Society.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.