Roger Cameron Chase, 83
Roger Cameron Chase of Bayside, Wisconsin passed away on May 4, 2022, at the age of 83. Son of the late A. Victor Chase and Helen Voight Chase, brother of the late David M. Chase and survived by brother Richard (Nancy) Chase. Roger is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Phyllis Trostel Chase; his children: Timothy (Ramona) Chase, Deborah (William) Kuptz; and Cynthia (Dean) Check. Further survived by his grandchildren: Samuel Chase, Haley (Ryan) Schmitt, and Dylan Check. Also survived by his brother and sister in-law Joe and Louise Hoffman.
Roger graduated from the Milwaukee University School and attended the University of Miami and Mississippi Southern. After college he returned to Milwaukee to work at the family business, The Fiebing Chemical Company as an executive and married Phyllis Trostel in 1960. Upon his retirement from Fiebing in the late 1980s, Roger and Phyllis began to travel the country and collect unique and eclectic antiques. That love of collecting had them purchase and open the Grafton Antique Mall in the early 1990s. This brought them great joy to share their collections with others. Being an entrepreneur, when the opportunity presented itself to purchase the neighboring restaurant property, Roger jumped at the chance. In 1997, the Ghost Town Tavern and Restaurant was born in the building of the former Ulao Inn, one of Wisconsin’s premier supper clubs. Roger and family operated the restaurant until 2005 when he again retired (this time for good) and leased the restaurant to Mike “Juice” Gannon. Roger lived a full life and was an avid golfer, bowler, angler, and traveler. Roger and Phyllis traveled the globe aboard Holland America Line becoming 4-star medallion travelers in destination, including Europe, the Caribbean and Alaska. Roger had been enjoying the Northwoods since the late 1960s in St. Germain at his cottage at Ed Gabes Lost Lake Resort. Enjoying the lake life so much, in 2001 Roger jumped on the opportunity to purchase a lake home on Friess Lake which was an easier commute.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Elizabeth Residence for their care and compassion over the past several months as well as the staff from Perceptor Home Health and Hospice.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – 4:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory 979 N. Green Bay Rd. Grafton. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2:00 PM – 3:45 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com. Roger was a very charitable lifelong animal lover, preceded in death by many pets, including his beloved cats, Fufu and Baby Cat. Donations can be made in Roger’s memory to the Wisconsin Humane Society as well as Feeding America and the Wounded Warrior Project. Gone but never forgotten, I hope they have better soup in heaven, and it doesn’t taste like “bait.”