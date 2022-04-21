Roger W. Lueder, 70
Roger W. Lueder, age 70, of Cedarburg passed away peacefully on Saturday April 9, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Port Washington on August 12, 1951, to Gerald and Irene (Rosolowski) Lueder. Roger married Joann (Aschenbrenner) on September 14, 1974, and together they lovingly raised their three daughters, Jessica, Amy and Staci.
Roger graduated from Cedarburg High School. After high school Roger worked for Hoffmans Meat Market in Cedarburg as a butcher. It was there he earned his nickname “The Butcher.” From there he and his brother Gordon opened their own repair shop, which then led Roger to pursue a career in sales working for Lochen’s in Newburg and then Midstate Equipment selling farm machinery. He was passionate about his sales and could always be found at the Ozaukee County Fair promoting his tractors.
Roger enjoyed far more than just his work including Harley rides, history, farm shows, county fairs, cutting meats and card nights with friends. Joann will cherish the memories of traveling with Roger to Las Vegas, and the trips out east with him and the kids exploring his history passion. Later in life he developed a love for golf, but nothing brought him more joy later in life than time spent with family. He loved to go for walks through the woods and share stories with everyone that visited. Anytime the grandchildren were over you could find him giving tractors rides until the sun went down. At the end of every visit, he’d lovingly say until next time with a signature nose bop. Joann, his girls and grandchildren were truly his world.
Roger is survived by his wife, Joann; daughters Jessica (Chad) Schultz of Menomonee Falls; Amy (Jacob) Reidenbach of Hudson and Staci of Port Washington; his grandchildren Maddison, Felicity, Broden Reidenbach; Zachary and Lukas Schultz, and grandpup Zoey. He is further survived by his brother Gordon Lueder, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Irene Lueder, and his brother Duane.
A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, W61N498 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012 with Pastor Vicki officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the Horizon Hospice for their wonderful care and support they provided to Roger and family.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.