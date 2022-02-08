Ronald G. Underwood ‘Ron,’ 85
Mr. Ronald Underwood, of the Town of Cedarburg, passed away in the evening hours of Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Lincoln Village in Port Washington where he had been a resident since March of 2021. He was 85 years old.
Ron was born on August 21, 1936, in Marseilles, IL, son of Shelby Underwood and Dorothy Stern Underwood. On January 23, 1953, he married Pauline Innis in Earlville, IL. The couple lived in Earlville until moving to Cedarburg in 1974.
Ron worked as a manufacturing engineer for Leeson Electric in Grafton for over 30 years, until his retirement. He enjoyed traveling, yard work, bowling, playing the guitar, working on cars, and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline, of Port Washington; three sons: Kenneth (Barbara) of Cincinnati, OH, Timothy (Debra) of Lake Havasu, AZ, and Daniel Underwood of Cedarburg. He is further survived by his daughter-in-law Diana (the late Ronald “Mike”) Underwood of Sheboygan; nine grandchildren: Jennifer, Michael, Kristen, Amanda, Christopher, Melissa, Samantha, DJ, and Lindsey; 10 great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A time of gathering will take place on Thursday, February 10, from 4-7 p.m. at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg is honored to serve the family.