Ronald J. Henke, 82
Ronald J. Henke of West Bend entered eternal life on February 20, 2022, at the age of 82 years. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1619 Washington Street, Grafton. Visitation will be held at church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Burial will be at Immanuel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Cancer Research Hospital are appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
He was beloved husband of Patricia (nee Mueller) Henke; loving dad of Daniel (Sue) Henke and Jeffrey (Sandra) Henke. He is much loved by his grandchildren, Ryan (Kellyn) Henke, Melissa Henke, Nicholas Henke and Matthew Henke. He is great-grandfather of soon-to-be baby Henke. He is further survived by 1 brother, 2 sisters, other relatives and friends.
RonÕs family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Hospice, especially Katherine, Victoria and Lisa. Your care and support was so appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380.