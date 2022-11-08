Ronald L. Vana, 85
Ronald L. Vana, 85, of Cedarburg passed away on November 1, 2022, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Ron was born November 3, 1936, to Mildred (nee Krutz) and Bennie Vana in Milwaukee. He attended Washington High School in Milwaukee and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957, something he was most proud of.
He met his loving wife, Marlene (nee Mayer) in 1953 in junior high school, and they raised six children together. Ron and Marlene took turns caring for one another over their 70 years together through various heart operations and other illnesses.
Ron worked for several prominent Milwaukee manufacturing businesses over 40 years, including American Motors and Harley-Davidson. He developed many strong friendships and wonderful memories in his 31 years at Harley before retiring in 1999.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred Koerner (nee Krutz, Vana, Bauer) and Bennie Vana; his mother-in-law, Evelyn Mayer (nee Gilg), and father-in-law, Kenneth Mayer; brother Dale; identical twin brother Donald; sister-in-law Sue Passehl; brothers-in-law Carroll Gehrke, Ernest Passehl and Myron Cliff; stepfathers Frank Bauer and Clarence Koerner; and great-grandson Charles Schmitt.
Ron is survived by his wife, Marlene of 63 years; his six children, and their spouses: Michael Vana of Manitowoc, Thomas Vana (Kimberly) of Hartford, James Vana (Suzanne Renner) of Mount Horeb, Ronald Vana Jr. (Mary) of West Bend, Susan Ramsdell (Spencer) of Grafton, and Lisa Haasch (Christopher) of Cedarburg; along with his grandchildren: Nicholas, Mitchell, Julia, Eric (Celeste), Evan, Colin (Victoria), Melissa Schmitt (Derek), Christina Buehner (Ted), Rebecca, Kallie, Ryan, Nathan, Katie, Matthew, Ella and Bennett; and his great-grandchildren: Stevie Jean, Leo, Noah and Joshua. Ron is also survived by his sister Lois Gehrke, sister-in-law Eloise Cliff, brother-in-law Kenneth Mayer (Janet), and many nieces, nephews, and loyal friends, including Marcia and Lawrence Haasch.
Throughout the years, Ron enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and at his cabin in northern Wisconsin. His positive attitude and genuine interest in others touched the hearts of everyone he met.
Special thanks to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight for the amazing honorable experience in 2021, the American Legion Peter Wollner Post 288, the dedicated and caring staff at Kathy Hospice in West Bend, and the loving and respectful caregivers at Serenity Villa in Slinger.
A memorial service will be held at Mueller Funeral Home in Cedarburg (W63N527 Hanover Ave.) on Friday, November 11, with visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. A service with military honors will begin at 5:00 p.m., and a reception for family and friends will follow at the American Legion Peter Wollner Post 288 in Cedarburg (W57N481 Hilbert Ave.). A private burial will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Zur Ruhe Cemetery in Cedarburg.
