Ronald Martin Nielsen
Ronald Martin Nielsen, of Port Washington, formerly of Cedarburg, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the age of 91 years.
Ron was born June 18, 1931 in Neenah, Wisconsin to Harold and Irma (nee Jensen) Nielsen. After the early death of his mother he lived in Chicago and Neenah with his father, aunts, and beloved grandmother Laura Jensen. He made lifelong friends and met his wife Pat in Neenah. After graduating from Neenah High School he served in the U.S. Navy as a radioman on the USS Okanogan and the USS Marquette. Ron and Pat enjoyed the water throughout their lives. They enjoyed countless days at the family cottage on Lake Winnebago, and they owned and ran a marina on Lake Poygan where they enjoyed boating and spending time with friends. Ron was a proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin where he earned a bachelor's degree in Geology. His interest in geology led him on trips across the country for rock samples that decorated the yard of his home in Cedarburg. Ron was an entrepreneur, founding a manufacturing company, Dielectric Materials Inc., which he and Pat ran while raising their five children in Cedarburg, where they lived for over 60 years.
Ron was known for his generosity, his self-discipline, and his sense of humor, all of which he displayed until his passing.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia; children Tony (Debbie), James (Laurie), and Laura (Bill) Jacoby; sister Allene (Tony) Tempesta; and nephew Jay Knorr. He is survived by two sons, Randall (Janice) and William (Connie); his sister Donna (Theodore) Knorr; nieces Linda (Frank) Tullo, Debbie Monk , and Jena Knorr Bodzislaw; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 3906 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon. A visitation will take place on Saturday, at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.