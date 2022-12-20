Ronald Pinchott, 66
October 26, 1956 - December 12, 2022
After a short battle with bile duct of the liver cancer (cholangiocarcinoma), Ronald Pinchott passed away on December 12, 2022, at home, surrounded by family.
Ronald Frank Pinchott was born on October 26, 1956, to Frank and Rosemary (nee Ahles) Pinchott, in Rockford, Illinois. Ron was raised in Roscoe, IL. He attended St. Peters Elementary School in South Beloit and graduated from Hononegah High School in Rockton, IL.
Ron attended Rock Valley Community College where he earned his associate’s degree. He then attended Eastern Illinois University and earned his B.A. degree in Accounting.
Ron married Catherine McCarty on August 4, 1978. They resided in Grafton until moving to Cedarburg in 1982.
Ron worked for various companies in Milwaukee and the surrounding communities. He worked for Fromm Laboratories, Aldrich Chemical, GE Healthcare in Oconomowoc, and US Bank in downtown Milwaukee.
Ron is survived by his wife of 44 years, Catherine (McCarty) Pinchott; sons Dominic Pinchott (Emily Swanson of Portland Oregon) of Chicago, Joseph (Colleen Berg); and granddaughter Cara Pinchott of Fayetteville, NC.
Ron is further survived by his in-laws, Ruth Ann and Richard Lowenthal (of Rockford, IL and San Bruno CA), Theresa and Jim Oster (Rockton, IL), Maureen McCarty and Doug Rogers (Loves Park, IL), Patty and Dean Erwin (Wentzville, MO), and Bob McCarty (Rockford, IL); as well as his 14 loving nieces and nephews, and 6 great-nieces and -nephews. Many of whom he was fortunate enough to entertain over the last few months, and who all contributed care and support.
Ron was actively involved in the events and organizations that his sons were members of as they were growing up. Some of the community may recall him assisting with Boy Scouts, recreational baseball, basketball and soccer. In more recent years Ron assisted with the voting polls for the city of Cedarburg.
Ron loved spending time with his family and friends. Fishing, and boating were the passions he shared with family every weekend, and up north Wisconsin in the summer as often as possible. He loved being on his boat, or on B-dock, at McKinley Marina enjoying the wonderful community. As a lifelong Packers fan, he frequently brought the entire family to Lambeau Field on game day.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rosemary Pinchott of Roscoe, IL; his father-in-law, Harold (Mac) McCarty (Rockford, IL and Galveston, TX) and his brother-in-law Tim McCarty (Rockford, IL and Glidden).
Arrangements for his cremation are provided by Cremation Society of Milwaukee.
https://www.cremationsocietyofmilwaukee.com/obituary.
We welcome you to join us in a celebration of Ron's life which will be held at the Rose-Harms American Legion hall in Grafton, on Thursday Dec. 22, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the charities Ron actively participated in recent years:
Yacht Blast/Make-A-Wish Wisconsin https://www.yachtblast.org/.
Big Brothers and Big Sisters https://www.bbbsmilwaukee.org/.
Colton's Giving Back to St. Judes https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/Heroes/SJMMWpx=3902963&pg=personal&frid=137507.