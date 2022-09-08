Ronald (Ron) Rappold, 75
Ronald (Ron) Rappold, 75, of Bedford, Texas, claimed his baptismal promise of eternal life on August 9, 2022, at Universal Hospice in Fort Worth while holding the hand of his devoted wife, Linda. He fought a long and hard fight, but his spirit and sense of humor stayed strong.
Ron was born on December 11, 1946, to Kenneth and Renata (Kohlwey) Rappold and raised in Cedarburg, which he loved returning to several times a year. After graduating Cedarburg High School in 1965 he moved to Minneapolis to attend Humboldt University. After graduating he took a job with Braniff Airlines and moved to Chicago to begin his long career in logistics. Shortly after, he served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam as a Green Beret (Special Forces) with the 101st Airborne. When his service ended he returned to Braniff in Chicago.
On July 25, 1970, Ron married Linda (Nisleit) of Cedarburg who was also his sister’s good friend and for five years they squeezed in all the travel they could manage. Then they joyfully welcomed their daughter Rhonda Renee after moving to a suburb outside of Chicago. A few years later Ron received a great opportunity to move to Texas with Braniff and he relocated his little family to Bedford, Texas. In 1981 they were blessed their son, John Bradley (JB). Ron continued to work in the logistics field his entire 45-year career, including time in Saudi Arabia. He finally retired from Service by Air in 2011 after struggling with health issues. He made friends wherever he worked and many have stayed in his life ever since.
After his retirement, Ron and Linda continued with their love of travel that started back in his Braniff days. The goal was one vacation a month and many years they succeeded except for interruptions for his medical care. Ron didn’t care if he was sitting on a motor coach through the Bavarian Alps or on a veranda on a cruise ship going through the Panama Canal. He just liked to be on the move seeing new things with his equally adventurous wife by his side. Although he loved traveling with friends, his favorite vacations were the ones with family, especially when he had his two girls, Sophie & Sammie
along. It didn’t matter if he was on one of the many Disney Cruises or just in the car driving to Canada, the beach or back to Cedarburg. Those blond beauties were his life. When life handed him medical issues, he just bought a mobility scooter and kept on, often attending his granddaughters’ dance recitals and competitions. No wonder his nickname was “the Energizer bunny.”
Ron also loved creating and building things. He built his son a two-tiered bunk bed that looked like a train and a play fort outside, complete with a sand box and lookout deck. He was also responsible for major improvements on their house including garage conversion complete with fireplace and half bath, waterfall in the backyard and carport with storage. After his health started deteriorating, he moved those building skills into jigsaw puzzles and he always had one in progress. The state of his health was often gauged by how quickly he completed one. He was blessed to have many good friends to travel with, play games and cards with and help with those endless puzzles.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda; daughter, Rhonda and her husband Luke Lane; and son, John Bradley (JB) and wife Erin (Mayoh), all of Fort Worth. He is further survived by his sweet mother, Renata, of Cedarburg, who he talked to several times a week; sister, Beverly Yurske (Glenn), of Cedarburg; brothers Tom (Sandy) of Belgium, and Bruce (Debbie) of Cedarburg. The joys of his life were his two granddaughters, Sophia Rosemary Lane and Samantha Renata Grace Lane. They were a huge part of why he fought so hard to stay on this earth as he loved them dearly. Ron is also survived by step- granddaughter Mannin Powell (Kenny) and their daughter, Stella, and step-grandson, Mason Lane, along with an extended family of brothers and sisters in-law who he loved so much; many sweet nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended family and friends who also felt like family. He loved you all and felt your love in return.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on September 17 at Faith Lutheran Church, N35W6621 Wilson St., Cedarburg. To honor Ron and his love of this country, wear your red, white or blue. A prior service was held at his home church, Abiding Grace Lutheran Church, in Southlake, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Faith Lutheran Church where Ron was a charter member, his home church of Abiding Grace Lutheran, or any charity of your choice.