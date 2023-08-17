Rosemary A. Farrell, 79
Rosemary Farrell, of Port Washington, passed away in the evening hours of Friday, August 11, 2023, at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. She was 79 years old.
Rosemary was born on June 2, 1944, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Walter and Lauretta (nee Cummings) Farrell. She grew up in Fox Lake, IL, and graduated from Grant Community High School with the class of 1962. After graduation, she attended the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater, graduating with a Bachelor of Education degree in 1966.
In 1968, Rosemary started teaching kindergarten at Saukville Elementary School. For the next 33 years, she loved and mentored the many children that entered her classroom. She was very active in the Port Washington Saukville School District, helping with the scholarship pancake breakfast and building many floats for local parades. Rosemary retired from teaching in 2002.
Rosemary was an active volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters, Saukville Rendezvous Days, The Red Hat Society, Women of Wisdom and loved singing with the Ozaukee Chorus and the St. Joseph Parish Choir.
She is survived by her sister Kathleen (the late David Sr.) Ferrigan, her brother Tom Farrell, and many nieces and nephews. She is further survived by her longtime friends Sandy (the late Mel) Hubing and her children Jon and Beverly Hubing, Hope Holland-Mullins, other relatives, friends and former students.
She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Lauretta, and her sister Nancy Farrell.
Funeral services for Rosemary will be celebrated on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 1:30 PM at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave. Port Washington.
Visitation for family and friends will precede the funeral services at the funeral home from 12:30 to 1:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Community Education Foundation of the Port Washington-Saukville or the Wisconsin Humane Society-Ozaukee Campus.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington, is honored to serve the Farrell family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.